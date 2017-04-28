David Attenborough has been facing memory loss. And he is coming to terms with it.

He’s one of the most iconic documentary makers and television presenters of all time, but now, Sir David Attenborough has said due to growing memory loss, it’s becoming harder to complete his important work as he forgets the “proper names” of things.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 90-year-old said he ran into trouble on a recent filming trip for his show Planet Earth II.

“There were these searing yellow fields and I can’t think of the damn name. I wanted to say something about it but I couldn’t and it wasn’t until we got quite close to Geneva that I thought, of course, oil seed rape.”

Despite the struggles, though, Attenborough said he was "coming to terms" with the memory loss.

And if you're worried that the news of Attenborough's memory loss may mean a departure from our television screens, fear not. The naturalist said he has no plans for slowing down his work or losing hope about the future.

"I'm optimistic because of children," Attenborough said earlier this week.

"I see a lot of children, children write to me, and it is my impression that over the last 60 years, they have become aware, and it is their belief that the natural world is their inheritance."