Inside the twisted marriage between David and Louise Turpin.

Details of the twisted marriage between David and Louise Turpin have emerged just days after the parents were charged with torturing their 13 children.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Louise’s sister, Teresa, and brother, Billy, have revealed their older sister ran away from home at the age of 16 to be with David.

In 1984, the siblings told the news outlet, their mother, Phyllis, allowed 16-year-old Louise to date David even though he was eight years older. However, Phyllis did not tell her husband about their daughter’s relationship for fear of how he would react.

“My mom allowed Louise to date David secretly because she loved him and he was from a Christian family and she trusted Louise,” Teresa said.

That same year, David kidnapped his much younger girlfriend from school, driving her 1,000 kilometres away in an effort to elope.

"She was doing it behind my dad's back — he wasn't aware that they were dating — and then one day, David went into the high school and they let him sign Louise out of school and they ran away. He had his car and they drove.

"They made it all the way to Texas before the police stopped them."

David had persuaded school employees in Princeton, West Virginia, to release 16-year-old Louise Robinette to him without her parents' knowledge.