The five most awkward moments of Dave Hughes' Logies monologue.

It may have been Dave Hughes‘ third time hosting the Logies but he wasn’t entirely lucky with his opening monologue.

The comedian and radio host didn’t hold back with his jokes but not all were met with barrels of laughter.

Some had people cringing, others downright angry.

Here are the five most awkward moments from the Logies opening sequence.

1. Grant Hackett

After paying out his “friend” Grant Denyer, Hughes quickly turned on another well known Aussie Grant.

“Ah, Grant Hackett… ‘I’m going to rehab again’, well, listen this time,” he said.

“I love Grant Hackett, he’s a great Australian but he’s being a bit whingey. He put a selfie of himself with a black eye and said ‘Look what my brother did’ but that’s what brothers do Grant, you’re a dick and then they give you a clip.

“Look on the bright side, you could have been Kim Jong Un’s brother. That guy is not whinging on Instagram.”

Almost immediately viewers took to social media to slam the targeting of someone battling mental illness.