Dave Hughes has been dumped for a TV gig after one of his controversial Logies jokes.

Australian comedian Dave Hughes has revealed he’s been dumped from a new comedy show set to appear on Channel Seven after he took a dig at the network’s CEO during his opening monologue at this year’s Logie Awards.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Hughes said he was unceremoniously dropped from the line-up of the show, called Behave Yourself! and set to air this weekend, after he joked about Tim Worner during the awards.

“I was meant to be on a Channel Seven show on the weekend and I got cancelled,” he said.

“It’s a new panel comedy show, they took me off, they decided they wouldn’t have me on, they obviously can’t take a joke.

“I think Channel Seven should get a sense of humour basically.”