An onstage tackle, a replica gun and an arrest: Why everyone is talking about Dave Chappelle.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to the local hospital for medical treatment and is now being held in jail on a USD $30,000 (AUD $41,000) bond.

It is unclear how he managed to get into the venue with the weapon, as attendees are required to go through metal detectors before entering.

Chappelle was unharmed, and authorities have not given a motive for the assault.

Last year, the comedian faced criticism and protests when his Netflix special was accused of being transphobic.

During the 2021 special The Closer, Chappelle made several transphobic jokes, including defending problematic comments made by rapper DaBaby and Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling.

He even declared himself part of "Team TERF!" - an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminists.

After returning to the stage on Tuesday, the 48-year-old added further fuel to the fire, suggesting to the audience that the attacker "was a trans man".

Fellow comedian Chris Rock and actor and singer Jamie Foxx also joined him on stage, making sure he was okay.

Before the incident, Chappelle allegedly made jokes about Chris Rock being slapped by actor Will Smith on stage at the 2021 Oscars.

"What is really surreal about this is that Chapelle talked about Chris Rock and the slap/new reality facing comedians/having more security with him and his wife being worried about him now," Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, who attended the gig, tweeted.

"He did a whole bit about a crazy man coming to his house and chasing him down in his car."