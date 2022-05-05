An onstage tackle, a replica gun and an arrest: Why everyone is talking about Dave Chappelle.

On Tuesday night US time, Dave Chappelle was assaulted when performing on stage in Los Angeles.
During his performance at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, an audience member jumped on stage and tackled the comedian to the ground.
According to the LAPD, the suspect produced a replica handgun which contained a knife blade and pointed it at the 48-year-old comedian.
Moments later, the suspect, who has now been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was pounced on by security, with video showing his arm twisted and apparently snapped as he was booed.
He also appeared to have a bloody eye and nose.
This dude tackled Dave Chappelle like he in the NFL 😮 pic.twitter.com/mNl6QUVBP6— Chalice ✨ (@HeyChalice) May 4, 2022