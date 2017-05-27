Moments after the Manchester blast, this dad received a harrowing phone call.

Just after the bomb exploded at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, 14-year-old Ella McGovern phoned her father.

She said: “Daddy, daddy, I can’t move my legs. There’s blood everywhere. There’s been an explosion. I can’t move,” and then the phone went dead.

Ella’s dad Rocky McGovern, who was in Scotland at the time, rushed to the Manchester Arena to find his daughter.

Thankfully when he arrived, Rocky found out that Ella had been rushed to hospital with leg injuries, but she was going to be OK.

McGovern told Rossendale Free Press about the moment he realised his daughter was potentially in great danger.

“I had to be up early and went to sleep and woke up after 10.30pm and had about eight missed calls.

"I spoke to my wife and she said something really bad has happened," he explained.

"She was on the phone to Ella and she walked into the foyer to buy some T-shirts and there was a loud bang and her phone went."