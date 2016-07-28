What it's like to date when you know you can never have sex.

When we got to my car, he tried to kiss me. I turned my head, got into my car, and cried the entire way home. I texted him later in a desperate attempt to explain myself.

“Basically, I have a condition that prevents me from having any sort of sex, and I’m still learning how to deal with it… It’s hard to explain.”

“I’m really sorry but I don’t think I can do this,” he said.

I couldn’t either. Since my diagnosis, I suddenly had a lot of baggage, and I was finding it difficult to carry. I no longer felt as if I was worth loving. Writing this now, it seems ridiculous to assume that no one would love me because of something out of my control.

But if years of watching TV and reading magazines had taught me anything, it was that men need sex. And when I couldn’t give them that, there were millions of other women who could.

In my mind, I believed there was nothing else about me that made up for the fact that I did not have a functioning vagina. All my girlfriends’ and doctors’ reassurances weren’t enough. I needed a man to tell me that my conditions weren’t a deal breaker. I wanted it so badly I began practically screaming it from the rooftops. I told a guy I went to university with, and one that I’d never met in real life. I told my high school friend, and the guy from my math class. And I also told a man we’ll call T.

I told him about my conditions one day over a chat. We were co-workers at the time, and strictly just friends. I felt safe coming clean to him because there were no expectations and no hopes of romance. I so desperately wanted a man to know about my conditions and tell me that it wasn’t a deal breaker. He didn’t respond at first, and I immediately closed out of the little chat window and tried to distract myself with Twitter. I heard the familiar ping of Gchat and braced myself.

“I’m so sorry you have to deal with that,” he said. He began to ask me questions about my conditions. I felt tears start to form in my eyes.

It wasn’t until months later that we talked about my Vagina Problems again. I went to his department for a two-week stint and found myself on a long photo shoot with him. We were cleaning up after everyone else had left.

“How are you feeling?” he asked. “Have you seen any improvement?” I looked at him, for hints of indifference, but saw only concern. He waited for me to answer, stopping what he was doing to give me his full attention.

“I’m fine,” I replied — a sentence that was both a lie and a wish. I assumed he was asking just to be polite, but he then asked me to explain my conditions to him more.

What does the actual labia really look like? Mamamia finds out. Post continues after video…

I told him mostly everything — about how I’d tried dating, and what it felt like to go through shock therapy — leaving out the parts about how I still cried in my bed when a guy made any sexual reference in my presence or how I could barely watch any movie with a sex scene without wanting to break something. And when I was finished, he didn’t run away or look at me in disgust or fear. He carried on like I hadn’t just told him my deepest, darkest secret.

We started texting, and as days turned into weeks, I began to divulge more and more to him. It felt so easy, and I never once felt ashamed. He didn’t press me, but never hesitated to ask for more information. And one day, as we were sitting in my car talking, I looked at him and saw his smile. I thought about his sense of humour, and the way he could make anyone laugh. And I thought about the way he was able to touch me, without laying a finger on me. When he kissed me for the first time in my car, I didn’t feel like running away. I felt safe.

I thought I wanted to be able to have pain-free sex. But what I needed was to feel accepted for the way that I am. And being accepted meant being able to have my own kind of sex. It didn’t come easily — there were many failed attempts, lots of shutting down, and countless tears — but each time we began to explore, I felt a little more comfortable.

It wasn’t pushing through the pain to make vaginal intercourse work; we were taking the time to explore each other’s bodies to figure out what did work. It was about going slow, but refusing to give up and realising there was always another way. We were determined to figure out what worked. And we did.

For years, I believed that pleasure and vaginal sex were synonymous. Sex and the City taught me that women were almost always able to enjoy AND get off from regular ol’ penetration. And when I realised I may never be able to, I felt like less of a woman. I always assumed literally everyone was orgasming from sex except for me, but multiple studies show that only around 25% of women are able to orgasm from vaginal sex alone. Regardless of my medical conditions, I am not alone in this. And when I realised that, it was easier to let my body off the hook.