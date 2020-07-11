I matched with Elliott on Bumble, and he was so insanely good-looking in all of his photos that I wasn’t even sure if he was in my league.

On top of being just pretty, he was everything I could have asked for on paper: he had an established career, was intelligent, well-educated, and seemingly mature with a good sense of humour.

“This guy is the total package,” I told a friend of mine on the phone.

Watch: What the horsocopes are like dating. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

“Are you nervous?” she asked me.

“Uh, yeah,” I said.

“Don’t worry. You’ll do great!”

I nodded to myself, told her, “Thanks,” and hung up.

Despite her pep talk, I proceeded to have the most terrible first date I’d ever experienced.

I could feel the date lurching away from me as soon as it began, but I was helpless to stop it. I, a relationship coach, committed nearly every first date mistake I could have.

1. Being late

I never intended on being late. I’d actually arrived at the restaurant right on time, but before heading in, I pulled down my mirror to check my make-up, only to see that my mascara had run. Frantic, I fished in my purse for a compact and mascara.

By the time my face looked presentable again, I was now seven minutes late. When I walked in, he was already seated and staring at his phone. I hadn’t even done him the kindness of texting him I’d be late.

I cringed inwardly. I know what it’s like to have someone not show up on time. It guarantees that the other person will be annoyed, and you come across as disrespectful of their time.

2. Being rude to the wait staff

I flagged down our waiter. When she tried to rattle off the specials, I cut her off, “Can I just order a drink?”

“Of course, ma’am,” she told me, but I could tell I’d been rude and she was put off.

Anyone rude to the wait staff probably isn’t going to get another date. If they’re rude to strangers, why would they treat their date any better?

3. Overindulging

Our server looked at me expectantly for my drink order.