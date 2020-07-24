'I fell in love with my best friend. But he was 6 inches shorter than me.'

“Guys, I have a problem.”

My girlfriends were over at my one-bedroom apartment for an end of summer dinner party. We were standing around my breakfast bar eating and drinking and I admit: ﻿“I’m in love.”

Watch: The Horoscopes dating. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

“Oh my gosh! This is amazing Moll who is he??”

A few of them knew who he was. He was my best friend and our coaching program classmate, Carlos. He was hard to miss. He was what you would call a 'provocateur'. The life of the party, the funny guy, with a good heart.

He was searching for something like the rest of us, and we’d become quite close in the last four months. But there was another small detail about us.

He was 5’4" (1.63m). I am 5’10" (1.78m)

We met in the coaching program. He came late and received a special announcement and introduction. The teachers were big fans and spoke highly of his martial arts practice. When the session ended I promptly went up and introduced myself.

“Hi, I’m Molly. Very cool about Martial Arts. I actually run a summer camp maybe one day you can come to teach our students.”

“Sure,” he says.

He could feel the desire underneath the odd offer I had just made.

“Also, I’d love to connect with you… summer camp or not.”

There it was.

He said, “Yeah, I’d like that.”

In the next few months we quickly become good friends. We share Ubers. We talked about taboo, dark things.

We were two misfits, the odd ones disguised as normal people who had finally found their mates.

“Stay with me in the community house next month, it’ll be fun,” he suggests.