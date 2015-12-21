'11 things I've learnt from dating a pornstar.'

Most people’s experience with porn never goes beyond their computer screen, but have you ever wondered what it would actually be like to date a pornstar?

In a recent Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’, user Richard Reign opened up about his relationship with US pornstar Larkin Love – and no question was off limits. Together for almost six months, here are the 11 things he’s learned about dating a pornstar (and what you’ve always secretly wondered yourself).

1. The idea that pornstars ALL have STI’s is rubbish.

“The biggest fallacy about porn stars is that they are riddled with STI‘s. That’s a total load of crap. I feel safer having sex with a pornstar than I would a ‘civilian'”, he says.

According to Reign, this is because porn stars have to take STI tests every 14-30 days or else they can’t work, which acts as a huge incentive to protect and look after their health. As a result, porn stars actually tend to have a much better understanding of sexual health.

2. No, just because they work in porn doesn’t mean they want to have sex multiple times a day.

“We’ve gone five times a day. Other times once a week. It depends on our work week or just how tired we are… Just like most couples,” says Reign.

3. You’ll still have ‘vanilla’ sex.

Although Reign says the couple’s BDSM sessions are his favourite, ‘normal’ sex is still very enjoyable

“As boring as it may sound, good old fashioned missionary sex [is a favourite of mine]. There is a closeness that just can’t be beat,” he says. (Post continues after gallery.)

4. The sex is always better off screen.

According to Love, sex in porn is meant to entertain the viewer, not the participant.

“The sex LOOKS good, but feels tepid at best. Most of the time, afterwards, I don’t even feel like I had sex; I feel like I worked my ass off at a modelling job. When I’m performing, there’s no room in my head for anything other than making the scene look good. That is the point. We’re there to entertain YOU, not ourselves,” she says.