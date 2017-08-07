Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. British model kidnapped by dark web organisation threatening to ‘sell’ her.

Model drugged and kidnapped in Italy revealed as page 3 girl Chloe Ayling https://t.co/siOVxQxV7D — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 6, 2017

She thought she was going to a photoshoot in Milan. It made sense, Chloe Ayling, 20, is a British glamour model and finding photoshoots on the internet were routine.

Instead, she was kidnapped, put in a bag and almost ‘sold’.

“A person with black gloves placed a hand over my mouth from behind while a second person wearing a balaclava gave me an injection in my right arm,” Ayling told Italian investigators about the moment she arrived at the ‘photoshoot’, The Sun reports.

2. Unconscious woman with head injuries found in a street gutter in NSW.

Woman found seriously injured – Central Coast https://t.co/90ulhVerxZ — NSW Police (@nswpolice) August 6, 2017

A woman wearing “Batman” pyjama pants and ugg boots has been found unconscious and with head injuries in the gutter on a street on NSW’s Central Coast, AAP reports.