Which fashion mag just put an actual curvy girl on the cover?

1. A plus-size fashion magazine. And it’s actually stylish.

Stylish and freaking FABULOUS.

DARE Magazine is new fashion mag that’s just been launched in Canada. It began as a thesis project for fashion student Diana Di Poce in her final year and it was so fab that she received backing to launch the mag as an actual glossie. Check out the first cover:

G.O.R.G.E.O.U.S (Click here to see the whole mag!)

Diana spoke to Thought Catalogue recently about why she created DARE:

DARE is dedicated to catering to curvy women sizes 12+. Although the magazine is targeted towards plus women, I didn’t find it necessary to label it as a plus-size magazine in the logo or in the aesthetic. The average woman in North America is a size 14, so I didn’t see a purpose in stamping a 12+ label on the website or on the cover of the first issue. Similar to how I flip through straight-size fashion magazines for trend inspiration knowing that I won’t be able to fit into these garments or shop at the stores mentioned, I want all women to be able to go to DARE as a fashion and beauty bible.

And it really is a fashion bible. Check out some more pics:

HELLS YES. Well done DARE Magazine. Well done.

2. Which Aussie pop singer has been cast as Kylie Minogue in the upcoming INXS mini-series? Click here for the answer and the first pic from the set.

3. Which celebrity’s 9 month old baby just opened a Twitter account?

Yeah. That wasn’t a typo. We definitely meant to write MONTHS. And the hashtag #pooprocks has already been put into rotation.



Melissa Joan Heart’s (that’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch FYI) son Tucker now has his very own Twitter account. And it doesn’t seem pointless at all, especially when you read witty gems like this:

Goo goo! (Spit up) Gaa gaaaa! (Burp) — Tucker Wilkerson (@TuckerWilk) June 27, 2013

But a couple of days later, it became apparent that Tucker is quite the savvy little PR guru. Check out the way he pimps out his latest magazine spread: