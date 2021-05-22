In the early 2000s, Danny Masterton was a popular sitcom star. Now he's facing a rape trial.

Warning: The following contains details of alleged sexual assault.

In the early 2000s, Danny Masterson was at the height of his fame. The 1976-born actor had a starring role on the hugely popular retro sitcom, That '70s Show, opposite the likes of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. To millions of fans around the world, he was Steven Hyde; the deeply sarcastic, anti-establishment member of the show's core friendship circle.

But in the eyes of three women Masterson encountered around that time, he was also a rapist.

After hearing four days of testimony from those women at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Judge Charlaine F Olmedo on Friday determined there was sufficient evidence for Danny Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape.

The actor firmly denies the allegations, which first emerged in 2017 amid the #metoo movement.

Here's what we know so far.

What is Danny Masterson accused of?

In 2017, four women filed sexual assault claims against Danny Masterson, sparking a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

That probe culminated in Masterson's arrest in June on three counts of rape by force or fear, which police will allege occurred in 2001 and 2003.

Masterson has been free on US$3.3 million bail since his arrest.

The women's claims.

Over four days this week, the court heard the testimony of the women, all of whom are former members of the Church of Scientology, a controversial organisation that counts Masterson among its many senior celebrity members.

The first told the court on Tuesday that she became woozy after Masterson served her a drink at a party at his Hollywood home in April 2003. She testified that he then took her upstairs, forced his fingers down her throat so she would throw up, made her shower, then raped her as she slipped in and out of consciousness. She claimed he then threatened her with a gun and told her she was "not going to tell anybody".

According to The Los Angeles Times, the woman told the court that when she confided in an authority figure within the Church of Scientology she was discouraged from going to police and met with a warning:

"If you’re going to say the word 'rape' don’t say it now," she recalled the man telling her. "We don’t use it."

Masterson (back row, centre) and his fellow cast members on That '70s Show. Image: Getty.