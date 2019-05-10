– With AAP.
1. A BBC radio presenter has been fired for posting a ‘racist’ tweet about Meghan Markle and the royal baby.
British broadcaster Danny Baker has been sacked by the BBC after posting a picture of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee and the words “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – publicly showed off their newborn son for the first time on Wednesday.
The baby, whom they have named Archie Harrison Windsor-Mountbatten, is seventh in line to the throne.
You can watch Prince Harry’s press conference on the day of his son’s birth here. Post continues after video.
Baker denied that the tweet, which he deleted, was racist, and said it was a misinterpreted joke about “Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes”.
He was promptly fired by the BBC on Thursday.
Baker has a show on BBC radio and has made numerous TV appearance over the years on TV in Britain, where he is a household name. A Jeff Pope sitcom for ITV, Cradle to the Grave, was based upon Baker’s life.
BBC just fired the radio show host who posted this racist ugliness. Danny Baker deleted the tweet, then offered a half ass apology, claiming he didn’t know it was racist. pic.twitter.com/kgWXGW9bNJ
— Shaun King (@shaunking) May 9, 2019
A BBC spokesman confirmed he was leaving the broadcaster.
“This was a serious error of judgement and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody,” the spokesman said. “Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”
Top Comments
4. Not that someone who has committed a crime this horrific is ever likely to be released but you'd have to be incredibly stupid to even bother asking for a parole date and the likelihood of getting one when you have no remorse is zero, zip, zilch, nada, nope, nope, nope.
I don't believe this guy's weak excuse.
If you're hired by the BBC to communicate with the public for any reason there would definitely be an expectation that you'd be across the shitty subject of racism and how it's been expressed in the public and in the media over the past 150 years.
Meghan - with her impressive background ( since she was a child activist ) and her African American heritage, would have heard and seen just about every racist slur, cartoon & hurtful comment there's been in the Western world.
The deliberate references connecting humans with dark skin and chimps & apes with dark skin are widely known.
When I was writing/performing radio satire we had a bit of a motto - "you can offend people (and probably will ) but you must try to never HURT them."
To post such an image at a time when Meghan & Harry were finally showing their much-loved newborn son to the clamoring public was a viciously hurtful thing to do.