– With AAP.

1. A BBC radio presenter has been fired for posting a ‘racist’ tweet about Meghan Markle and the royal baby.

British broadcaster Danny Baker has been sacked by the BBC after posting a picture of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee and the words “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – publicly showed off their newborn son for the first time on Wednesday.

The baby, whom they have named Archie Harrison Windsor-Mountbatten, is seventh in line to the throne.

You can watch Prince Harry’s press conference on the day of his son’s birth here. Post continues after video.

Video by sussexroyal

Baker denied that the tweet, which he deleted, was racist, and said it was a misinterpreted joke about “Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes”.

He was promptly fired by the BBC on Thursday.

Baker has a show on BBC radio and has made numerous TV appearance over the years on TV in Britain, where he is a household name. A Jeff Pope sitcom for ITV, Cradle to the Grave, was based upon Baker’s life.

BBC just fired the radio show host who posted this racist ugliness. Danny Baker deleted the tweet, then offered a half ass apology, claiming he didn’t know it was racist. pic.twitter.com/kgWXGW9bNJ — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 9, 2019

A BBC spokesman confirmed he was leaving the broadcaster.

“This was a serious error of judgement and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody,” the spokesman said. “Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”