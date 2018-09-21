Oh. A man just single-handedly broke up thousands of relationships... and counting.

No, this is not a joke. A man legitimately just broke up thousands of relationships, and he has the receipts to prove it.

Daniel Sloss recently had a two-part special of his stand-up shows released on Netflix called Jigsaw.

Appearing on Conan O’Brien’s talk show, the comedian bragged that his stand-up show had caused “4,000 breakups, 17 cancelled engagements and nine divorces.”

Oh.

The show aired on Netflix on September 11, so it’s only been live for 10 days. That means over 400 breakups have occurred per day that this show is on Netflix. This is an epidemic.

“All I’m doing is asking you uncomfortable questions that you don’t have the courage to ask yourself,” he says.

“It’s curing the bad relationships… by stopping them from existing.”

And if you don’t believe he has single-handedly caused this many breakups, he has posted countless screenshots of DMs which he has received on his Instagram, detailing exactly how Jigsaw contributed to the respective couples’ breakups.