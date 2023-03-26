Daniel Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

Do you feel old yet? No? Well, consider this is a wake up call. Because Daniel Radcliffe, aka, Harry Potter himself, is going to be a dad!

That little adorable kid we all grew up with is going to have a kid of his own and I’m sitting here wondering where all the years have gone.

According to PEOPLE, a rep for Radcliffe has officially confirmed that his longtime partner and fellow actor Erin Darke is expecting her first child with him.

I don’t know about you but I wasn’t even aware that Radcliffe was in a relationship. Apparently the pair have been together for over a decade after meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," Radcliffe told the publication.

Watch the trailer for Kill Your Darlings here. Story continues below.



Radcliffe has always had a complicated relationship with publicity and the press, a natural response to growing up in the spotlight as a child and it seems like his partner, Darke, shares this affinity for privacy with him.

Radcliffe has even spoken in the past about not wanting to inflict fame on his kids whilst also desiring them to be part of the art industry.

Speaking to Newsweek he stated, "[I] wouldn't want fame for my kid… I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets."

Radcliffe adds that he’d love it if his future children wanted to be involved in the industry, just away from the limelight, like set designers or set painters.

"Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

But now that the news has broken about the pair’s pregnancy, the entire world is asking, 'Who is Erin Darke?'

Image: Getty