We Aussies love nothing more than two local soap stars hooking up.

And, when they wed – well, even the creative writers of Home and Away couldn’t make that stuff up.

Daniel Macpherson, best known for his role on Neighbours and hosting gig on Dancing With The Stars, and Zoe Ventoura (aka the girl who died on Packed to the Rafters) were married in a secret ceremony, reportedly in Noosa, last week.

The not-too-bad-looking couple shared their happy news today on social media, along with a beautiful wedding picture.

“Mr & Mrs ….. Proud to say that Zoe and I were married last Thursday in a small celebration, surrounded by family, friends and lots of love,” Macpherson posted on Instagram.

“It’s been a beautiful few days. We couldn’t be happier.”

The duo met in 2011 on a TV set (naturally) and announced their engagement in January this year.

Congratulations to the happy couple.