When a Playboy model shamed a nude gym-goer, she couldn't foresee its ramifications.

It was the image Dani Mathers couldn’t “unsee” and it’s been haunting her ever since.

Now, the Playboy model has been convicted after secretly taking the photo of a 71-year-old naked woman in a Los Angeles gym changeroom and sharing it on Snapchat, TMZ reports.

The 30-year-old pleaded no contest to the misdemeanour invasion of privacy in an LA court on Wednesday. She was sentenced to 45 days in jail or 30 days of community service removing graffiti.

The playmate’s lawyer, Dana Cole, said she would do the community service.

Mathers’ conviction comes after she pleaded not guilty in November 2016 following her arrest. Her legal team’s attempts to have the charges dismissed failed.

Mathers faced the furore of the internet when it emerged she had snapped and publicly shared a photo of a fellow gym-goer nude at LA Fitness club in July last year.

“If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either,” she captioned the image.