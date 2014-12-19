It’s been a big year for Australian actor Dan Wyllie.

First, he starred in Russell Crowe’s new film The Water Diviner, and now he’s just shared some incredibly exciting news…

Wyllie, known for films like Muriel’s Wedding, Animal Kingdom and Burning Man, pulled off a secret wedding – marrying his partner of six years, director Shannon Murphy.

Dan Wyllie and Shannon Murphy. Image via Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty Images.

Wyllie, 44, married his lady in a low-key ceremony at Anantura Bophut Resort & Spa on tropical Koh Sumai, Thailand. Taking the celebration offshore certainly seems to make it easier to keep nuptials very private.

The pair were surrounded by a small group of family and friends, including Australian actor Toni Collette, who starred with Wyllie in Muriel’s Wedding.

The couple are notoriously private, but Murphy did accompany Wyllie to the Sydney premiere of The Water Diviner early this month.

Wyllie in Muriel’s Wedding.

“She’s my best friend,” Wyllie said of his now-wife.

And Murphy, who is very well-known in the theatre industry as a critically-acclaimed theatre director, shares this sentiment.

“We’re both pretty bossy and opinionated. Dan’s experience with acting is just huge, and I feel like when he talks to me about acting it’s so concise and simplified, and expressed in a way that makes me access an understanding of it much better and quicker,” she said.

“Often if I am having any trouble with anything, I do talk to him about it and his advice about actors and what I should talk to them about is exceptional and always works.”

Congratulations to the couple.

