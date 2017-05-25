This is how The Beauty And The Beast looked without CGI... what the hell?

As an oversized, hairy, antlered creature with an underlying heart of gold, Dan Stevens’ performance in Beauty and the Beast was cinematic magic.

But what went into the role behind the scenes, well… it turns out that was a whole lot less charismatic than we imagined, and a whole lot more awkwardly stuffed bodysuit.

Releasing a behind-the-scenes video of the Disney reboot via Twitter this week, footage of 34-year-old Stevens dressed in a head-to-toe grey lycra unitard, wearing stilts and a matching grey skull cap (all fitted with CGI dots, no less) was revealed, and honestly, all we can ask is how the hell did Emma Watson manage to keep a straight face through all those scenes?

"The beast is this kind of incredible creation that Dan Stevens developed," director Bill Condon says.

"Dan was in a lycra motion capture suit on stilts to make him as tall as the beast so that Emma was always playing to someone who was big as the beast," something Stevens says was "an ordeal" for his calf muscles.