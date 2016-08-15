Home and Away star Dan Ewing regrets heartbreaking marriage breakdown.

It’s been a tough year for former Home and Away heartthrob, Dan Ewing.

In May, news of the actor’s split from his wife of four years and the mother of his two-year-old son, Marnie Little, went public.

Now, months down the track, the father and actor has admitted on air with Kyle and Jackie O that his marriage separation is “the biggest regret in my life.”

“I was so concentrated on what I was going to do next and my ego and just being a typical male idiot Gemini,” Dan said.

“It’s still the biggest regret in my life.”

Best known for his breakout role in Channel 7’s Home and Away as bad boy Heath Braxton, Dan and his young family moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting opportunities – a move he said put an insurmountable strain on his marriage.