Australian documentary 2040 is the calming film to see if you're anxious about climate change.

No one wants to read another story about climate change.

We don’t want to watch another documentary about it, or hear it discussed on the news.

It’s overwhelming and alarming and makes us all feel just a little bit sick.

The sea levels are rising and the animals are dying and there are more natural disasters than ever before and the world is on its last legs and there is no one to blame but ourselves.

Why would anyone want to sit with that feeling?

They don’t. So a man named Damon Gameau, the creator of critically acclaimed documentary That Sugar Film, had an idea.

What if he was able to create a vision of what the world could look like by 2040, if we embraced the solutions that already exist and set them in place. Right now.

“I wanted to give people something to fight for instead of something to fight against,” Gameau told Mamamia. And that’s why he made the new documentary, 2040.

You can watch the trailer for 2040, right here. Post continues.

Video by Madman Films

The award-winning film maker and actor, who you might recognise from Love My Way, calls it “fact-based dreaming”, which means everything in the film is being implemented somewhere in the world right now. He’s not making it up. He’s not making false promises.

“It’s not like we’re waiting for some technology or some invention to happen,” Gameau said. “We just need the motivation and the leadership and the political will. But it’s actually all there.”

Gameau wanted viewers to see that the damage we’ve done to our planet can actually be reversed.

“Our kids are losing hope. They need to know that there are people who care, and there are people who are working diligently to try and give us a better future. It’s going to take a lot of work, but we can do this.”

As Buckminster Fuller puts it, cited in a description of the film, “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”