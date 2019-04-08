What we know about the double murderer who is on the run in Sydney.

In 2001, Damien Anthony Peters, then in his 30s, murdered and dismembered two of his lovers in his Surry Hills apartment in Sydney’s inner suburbs.

Tereaupii Akai, 50, was stabbed twice in the neck, before his body was cut up and dumped in a council bin.

Eight months later, 57-year-old Bevan James Frost was stabbed to death while getting a massage from Peters. His body was also cut up.

His remains were found in Peter’s bath, while they were investigating Akai’s disappearance.

Peters told the court that he killed his former flatmates after contracting HIV from Mr Akai and suffering years of mental and physical torture.

He claimed he had tried to leave Mr Akai several times but was always manipulated to stay. His counsel told the court principles of battered wife syndrome applied in this relationship.

Peters told the court his second murder was also because of abuse and manipulation he endured from the victim. At the time, he’d taken 40 Valium tablets and ice and admits he was a bit “crazy.”

In 2002, Peters was jailed for 21 years, with a non parole period of 13 years.

In November 2016, he was granted parole, after 17 years behind bars.

Peters wore an electronic ankle bracelet, and had done ever since he was released from prison. It monitors his every move.

However, over the weekend, while receiving medical treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, Peters, 50, managed to “forcibly remove” his anklet. It was found discarded near Kensington.

Ever since 4.15pm on Sunday afternoon, Peters has been untraceable.

Police have been undertaking a widespread manhunt ever since, and they’re concerned…telling anyone who spots him not to approach, and to call triple-zero immediately.

He is described as being Caucasian, about 175-185cm tall with a muscular build and short brown hair.

He had a tattoo on his upper arm of a snake wrapped around a panther and tribal style tattoos on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.