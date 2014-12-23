Nothing like Santa delivering you a baby for Christmas…

Just two days before Christmas, Sophie, 26, and Dale Vine, 32, from The Block have announced the arrival (via Santa, obviously) of their first child.

In a Facebook post, they told the world Sophie safely delivered a baby boy, who they’ve named Van Byron.

Sophie and Dale.

Dale is a two-time Block contestant, while Sophie joined him on the 2012 season.

They came in fourth in 2012, taking home a tidy $355,000.

The Facebook post on the couple’s official page announcing the birth.

While Sophie was pregnant, the couple travelled around Australia in a camper van, stopping off at Byron Bay for an extended stay.

And if you put Van and Byron together you get… Van Byron! We’re guessing their trip may have inspired the unusual name.

Dale posted his own sweet photo on his Instagram, captioning it, “Early Christmas present for Sophie Vine and I! Everyone’s great!”

The Instagram photo that Dale shared.

Looks at those baby feet…cccuuutttteeee.

Luckily for the couple, The Block taught them to survive on little-to-no-sleep, so we bet they’ll have this parenting thing down in about five minutes.