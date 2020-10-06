Fact: What you eat will eventually show up on your face. Super annoying, we know. It's just another one of those sh*t things we have to deal with - like cold Deliveroo orders and a super disappointing season of The Bachelor.

Sigh.

But while you may know that diets high in sugar and fat can wreak havoc on your skin (read: unwanted pimples), you may not know that there's another, slightly unsuspecting culprit that could be causing your skin to break out, too.

We're talking about ol' mate dairy. He's slid under the radar for a good few years, but we're finally calling him out - because we want to know if the rumours are true!

Watch: Speaking of food...here's eight things eggs can do for your body. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

To get a better idea of the effects dairy can have on our skin and what we should do about it, we hit up skin practitioner Sarah Hudson from Skin By Sarah Hudson and asked her ALL the questions so you don't have to.

Ya welcome.

Does eating dairy cause breakouts?

So, what gives? Is dairy really messing with our skin? "Whilst more studies need to be done, there are known links between dairy products and acne," said Hudson.

Knew it!

The reason? Hormone levels in milk. "It is unclear how dairy products may contribute to the formation of acne, but it may be due to the proteins in milk (whey and casein). These proteins stimulate the growth and hormones in calves and in us when we drink milk," said Hudson.

Welp. That's a bit weird.

"When we digest these proteins, they release a hormone similar to insulin (called IGF-1), which has been linked to the development of acne."