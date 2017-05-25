A dad's incredible letter to Ariana Grande after the Manchester attack.

A father-of-three has penned an impassioned plea to Ariana Grande to hold tight before being pressured back on stage after a blast killed 22 people at her Manchester concert on Monday night.

Patrick Millsaps, the father of three daughters and a well-known and respected film producer in his own right, has written a letter that has since been retweeted on Twitter nearly 5,000 times.

“Dear Miss Grande, I am the father of three daughters — ages 13, 12 & 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years,” he began.

Millsaps said he was prompted to act after reading the 23-year-old’s singer’s own tweet following the tragedy, where she wrote she was “broken” and “so, so sorry”.

“Since you are a part of our family and after reading a tweet you posted on the Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters.

“You are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel.”

He went on to say Grande should be thoughtful about her next step and not feel she is responsible for her fans the continuation of her tour.

“In your line of work, you have so many experts who are now ‘strategising’ what you should do next … these ‘experts’ don’t have a freaking clue what you are processing right now.

“Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it.”

Finishing the letter by lacing his words with compliments and compassion, Millsaps said the singer should only make a return when she, and only she, is ready.

“When and only when you are ready, SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy.”

Saying it was “unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters,” he signed off with one simple instruction: “Take care of you first. Your fans aren’t going anywhere.”

