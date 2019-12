Babies cry for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes they're hungry, sometimes they're sleepy.

Other times, floods of baby tears are brought on by a parent's [usually unsuccessful] attempts to be funny.

Watch as this 5-month-old responds with horror to her dad's Oscar-worthy evil laugh - the look on her face says it all.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQzLoCy1AGg

Over to you - have you ever spooked a baby by accident?