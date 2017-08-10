Ria's father wore the same, tattered shirt for 20 years. Then, she discovered the reason why.

For 20 years, Ria’s father wore the same shirt.

A green polo shirt, with a yellow collar.

Ria, a 24-year-old from Japan, couldn’t understand why her dad wouldn’t just buy something new.

“When that polo shirt gets a hole in it, he carefully sews it back together,” she told Buzzfeed News Japan.

“He wears it for any special occasion, be it a work study event or a trip out with the family.

“I wondered why he kept on wearing [it]… Why didn’t he just buy a new one?”. He never told her.

It wasn't until Ria was searching through her deceased grandfather's belongings that she found a photo that explained everything.

The photo was of her father and mother on their honeymoon, and her dad was wearing that same green and gold shirt he had worn all her life.