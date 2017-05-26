15-year-old Millie Robson has been left with “savage injuries” after she was caught up a horrific attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Millie – who had VIP tickets to the show and had met the singer before the concert – was on her way to meet her friend, walking alongside her friend Laura, when the bomb went off.

"I was in the foyer bit, I was just walking out to meet my dad because he was picking me and my friend up from the concert," Millie told The Sun.

"And then it just went off behind me. I just remember the explosion in my ears...People were screaming."

Dad David, 54, described the horrific moment he waved to his daughter, only to see an explosion behind her.

"The next thing it was just this boom. It was just white," he said.

"It was surreal, it was just quiet."