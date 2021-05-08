Hamish Blake and 3 other dads who showed us their real post baby bodies.

"Do what?" Hamish replied, shielding his eyes from the camera flashes.

"How did you bounce back so fast?" she asked.

"Well mate, I did three situps last night which made Sonny giggle and then I woke up this morning, sniffed a green smoothie, popped on the old shorts and here we are," Hamish explained.

"I guess you could say I haven't bounced back at all. This what a real dad's body looks like," he said, while wiping a stray cornflake from his cheek.

The crowd gasped.

The words "brave" and "hero" and "what a guy" were whispered between members of the media, as they quickly jotted down Hamish's quotes.

"Yeah, I think it's important to show Australia what new dads really look like," Hamish said, while striking a series of poses reminiscent of Spike in that infamous Notting Hill scene.

via GIPHY

"Not all heroes wear capes but some of them are going out for a much-needed bacon and egg roll and nappy run."

Over the next few days, newspapers around the country ran headlines like "Brave new dad shows off real post baby body", "Sniffed a green smoothie: How Hamish Blake is shifting our perceptions about new dads" and "Hamish Blake is the real post baby body we've been waiting for".

What followed was an epidemic of new dads embracing their post-baby bodies. Public spaces were crowded with new dads - their softer bellies, pasty white legs and receding hairlines on display.

Celebrity dads spoke openly about learning to embrace their new bodies.

Later that year, Sam Wood admitted to not even running a marathon and enjoying the occasional cheeky spag bol in the weeks after his daughter Willow was born.

"I'm changing the narrative," he told his fans on Instagram.

In June 2019, after he welcomed his first daughter Marlie-Mae, with partner Laura Byrne, Matty J was seen in public with the makings of a... moustache.

"Yeah, I haven't changed my t-shirt in three days," he told the crowd who had gathered in the Bondi town square to hear his birth story. "Not sure why, plenty of clean t-shirts available in the wardrobe."