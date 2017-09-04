A dad sat next to a huge pop star on a plane. Only realises when his daughter texted.

Oh, dads. They’ve given us so much over the years… dad jokes… and erm… more dad jokes.

A dad from Florida had the ultimate dad moment last week when he sent a text message to his daughter, Deanna Hall, asking: “Who is Nick Jonas?”.

“A famous singer,” Deanna answered. “I love him. He was part of the Jonas Brothers.”

It turns out Deanna’s dad was sitting next to the famous Jonas brother on a plane and he had no idea who he was.

Deanna then did what any self-respecting teenager would do – she sent her dad a flurry of excited messages, demanding he take a selfie with the pop star, and then she posted the whole exchange on Twitter.

“SEND PIC,” she wrote. “TAKE A PIC WITH HIM. TELL HIM I LOVE HIM. GET AN AUTOGRAPH”.

The result was one very bemused looking dad taking a selfie with a 24-year-old he’d never heard of before.

When your Dad sits next to Nick Jonas on an airplane and has no idea who is is. pic.twitter.com/dkTH9GwCsn — Deanna Hall (@deannanicoleh) August 27, 2017

Of course, the internet immediately fell in love with Deanna’s dad and his lack of boy band knowledge.

“Omgg I envy him,” someone replied on Twitter. “And it’s soo cute how he didn’t know who he was!!”

“Haha love this!!! Him not knowing Nick Jonas makes this hysterical…gotta love dads!” added another.

Would your dad know who Nick Jonas is? Tell us in the comments below.

