Dear Noweo, Leolani and Welina,

Whether you like it or not my role as your parent is to not only be your friend, but your father. It’s inevitable that I’ve hurt your feelings and that there are certain things you can’t share with me. That’s okay and probably normal. You should have other people in your life besides me whom you can confide in. Individuals that hopefully have your best interest at heart.

There are many reasons why you may be unhappy with me. For starters, I wouldn’t be surprised if you found me to be cheap. I wasn’t always like this, but when your mother and I decided to be parents we didn’t wait until we were financially settled before having all of you.

Sadly, this resulted in us not being able to provide the financial goodies that you see some of your friends enjoy. This doesn’t mean we don’t love you, we just weren’t able to provide those extra things in life and in the end you’ll find it to be a blessing in disguise.

You’ll learn that growing up with little means that when you receive things it’ll taste a lot sweeter and you won’t take it for granted. This Mum wanted her daughter's hair to look amazing. (Post continues after gallery.)

Beth Belshaw braids

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

Image via @sweethearts_hair_design on Instagram

You’ll find that it’s easy to fall into the bad cycle of, “Keeping up with the Joneses”. As an adult you’ll feel like you never have enough. You’ll watch as others seem to have bigger and better things.

Don’t fall into this venus fly trap. You’ll find that living within your means doesn’t mean living without. Conversely, spending over your limit will lead to living with nothing sooner then you think.

Now, another reason you may be upset with me is probably because of something I’ve said while angry. I’m sorry. I know that one of my weaknesses as a human being is that I have a short fuse especially when I’m feeling stressed. I can assure you I’m doing my best to control it. Honestly, I’m more angry at myself when I have an outburst.

You see, I promised myself a long time ago that I would never be like my father. He had a short temper which led to some nasty behavior. I never felt safe around him and because I was constantly disappointing him I hated living at home.

This is a big reasons why I moved in with my grandparents. Even though my grandfather was a tough man as well I spent a lot less time being psychologically abused.