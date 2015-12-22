Image: Supplied.

Let’s get the extensive #humblebrag-ing out of the way, shall we?

I am very lucky. I have naturally blonde, naturally thick, fast growing hair. And it’s been that way as long as I remember.

God, put a sock in it already, am I right? But I swear there were some detriments to my hair situation.

When everyone in Year Eight was getting bangs I was always told not to ruin what I was so lucky to be born with. And when everyone in Year 11 was experimenting with top-deck dye-jobs I was told how much I’d regret changing to fit in. In hindsight, I’m pretty happy I dodged that bullet.

After 24 years of watching everyone around me switch from red to black from lob, to bob to pixie cut I was sick of the same-ness. And all it took was a 41 degree Celsius day to push me over the edge.

I booked an appointment at Edwards & Co in Surry Hills, Sydney after that particularly sweaty day with the pipe dream of going from butt length locks to shoulder dusting short.

Long hair is good for some things, like this messy fishtail. Post continues after the video.

I was nervous. What if a shorter length didn’t suit my face? What if the thickness of my hair meant I’d come out looking like a yellow Christmas tree? I tried to keep my plans on the DL in case my hairdresser took one look at my situation and said “no”.