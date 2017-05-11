We don't mean to alarm you but your avo could send you to the emergency room.

Apparently, ‘avocado-related injuries’ are a thing, and they are sending more people to hospital than ever before.

According to The Times, amateur chefs (aka avocado novices, or avonovices as they shall henceforth be known) are risking life and limb to create the perfect avo snack.

2016 was the year the humble avocado went viral. Post continues after video.

Video by Mamamia

They’re showing up to accident and emergency departments as a result, with what doctors are calling “avocado hand”: stab and slash injuries that are a direct result of (failed) attempts to cut open the fruit’s skin and remove the stone.

Some injuries are so severe they can lead to nerve and tendon injuries that need intricate surgery and may lead to permanent damage of the hand.