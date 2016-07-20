"I'd rather sleep in." Jackie O knows the true purpose of a beanie.

Hair has a frustrating habit of not doing what it’s told to on the exact day you need to be out the door fast.

Thankfully, come winter, there’s an easy solution to this dilemma. Enter: the beanie.

Whether it be a slouchy cotton design or a cable knit, pompom-topped wonder, the humble beanie serves as the universal “Get Out Of A Crap Hair Day Free” card… while also keeping your head toasty.

It has the power to conceal just about every hallmark of misbehaving hair — a stubborn sticky-uppy fringe, curls that refuse to curl, etc — and is the perfect cover for mornings when you just can’t be assed to do any styling. Just ask radio presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

Thanks to my beautiful mum who knit me another beanie!!! So good for when you couldn’t be bothered styling your hair in the morning – hence why I wear them in so many photos ????. #idrathersleepin A photo posted by Jackie O (@jackieo_official) on Jul 19, 2016 at 2:23am PDT

The Kyle and Jackie O Show co-host showed off a lovely new hand-knitted beanie from her mum on Instagram, explaining that it served a dual purpose.

“So good for when you couldn’t be bothered styling your hair in the morning — hence why I wear them in so many photos. #idrathersleepin,” Henderson wrote. Right on.

Beanies are also pretty nifty for keeping your hair safe from the ravages of wet weather, something I will personally vouch for on this rainy Sydney day.

Of course, you do run the risk of "hat head" by wearing one of these guys... so, maybe avoid taking it off if you can.

Regardless, here are 10 cute beanies that'll come to your hair's rescue and keep you warm this winter.