This man went viral for praising his ‘curvy’ wife. Then everyone realised that's, um, ridiculous.

Something a little weird happened on the internet this week.

A man named Robbie Tripp announced he loved his wife, Sarah, even though she’s ‘curvy‘ – and weirdly, people praised him for it.

Yep, a normal looking bloke loving a normal looking woman made international headlines.

Tripp posted an image of the couple on Instagram, announcing: “I love this woman and her curvy body”.

A post shared by ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Which is sweet, it’s kind of sweet. But also, does it even need to be said?

He then went on to explain that he’s always liked women who were “on the thicker side” and that his attraction to women who were “shorter and curvier” made him a target for bullies when he was a teenager.

“Girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat'”, he writes.

And that’s when you realise this post is less about his awesome, curvy wife and more about what a hero Robbie is for loving her.