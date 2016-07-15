When you work in an office that consists almost entirely of women, checking out each other’s outfits and clothing can become a sport.

“Oh, I love those earrings.”

“That lippy colour is ah-ma-zing.”

“I can’t stop starring at your top… GORGEOUS.”

“Where did you get that from?” has practically become my anthem. I don’t do it on purpose; I can just be a bit of a sticky beak sometimes and I really love fashion. And the longer I’m around these smart and stylish ladies that I’m lucky enough to work with, the more I realise that’s where I get a lot of my own style inspiration from — whether it be on purpose or by fluke.

Lately, I’ve noticed one particular trend that makes me want to join the club immediately: pre-loved accessories. That’s right, I’m talking second-hand.

Image: Giphy.com

I consider clothing to be my domain, so when it comes to jewellery I’m definitely no expert. If there’s one word that would describe the overall theme of my accessories up until this point in my life, it would be 'disposable'. I’m sure you’ve been there too.

When cheap and cheerful jewellery chains cropped up everywhere a few years back, I got on board in a big, big way. But now that I’m in my mid-twenties, I regret the fact I didn’t invest more money in timeless, good quality pieces that will never go out of style.

I’m coming to learn that spending your hard earned cash on pieces that you will want to hold onto and will actually go the distance when it comes to accessorising, is a much better idea than collecting cheap and nasty jewellery that will only end up getting turfed.