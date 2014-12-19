A stranger told a mum to shut her crying baby up. Then this happened.

We’re calling it, this is the worst parent vs stranger altercation of 2014.

Yes, okay I’ll admit, I’m a childless person and I can get very, very frustrated with crying babies on flights. But I get over it after about ten seconds after the realisation that the annoyance that I’m feeling is nothing in comparison to what the poor mum and dad are going through as they try to settle their bub.

Maybe these women should try out that train of thought next time.

Yesterday, two women on a Chinese flight to Hong Kong attacked the mum, complaining that her baby was being too noisy.

After the Air China flight took off at 9am, the brawl broke out when the two women were woken up by the baby’s cries behind them and exchanged words with the 27-year-old mother, Chan Juan Sung.