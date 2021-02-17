Crown Towers is Sydney's newest celebrity destination. But behind the glamour, is a dark cloud.

It comes after a scathing report by former Supreme Court judge Patricia Bergin found Crown Resorts was not suitable to hold a gaming licence in Sydney because of links to money laundering and organised crime in their Melbourne and Perth casinos.

The new Crown Hotel in Sydney opened in December 2020. Image: Getty.

In the wake of the damning report, which recommended a restructuring of the Crown's board, CEO Ken Barton and non-executive director Andrew Demetriou both resigned, as well as directors Guy Jalland and Michael Johnston.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, not opening this casino will result in a $400 million loss in tax revenue.

What did the report find?

The public inquiry was triggered by an investigation in 2019 by The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and 60 Minutes, who unveiled the criminal activity conducted by the company.

The report, commissioned by the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA), found that Crown had facilitated money laundering, exposed staff to the risk of detention in a foreign jurisdiction, and pursued commercial relationships with individuals connected to criminal groups.

It also found the Crown to have associations with junket [paid-for-trips] operators who had links with criminal groups.

Essentially, the company has breached several gambling laws in their Perth and Melbourne casinos and therefore cannot open a new casino in Sydney.

The report made 19 recommendations, including the elimination of influence from billionaire James Packer, who is a major shareholder of Crown.