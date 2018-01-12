The sign that the Hollywood red carpets of 2018 will look different to anything we've seen.

After the powerful statement made by attendees wearing all black at the Golden Globes, it was always going to be interesting to see what happened on the red carpets that followed.

Would the ‘wear black’ pledge apply to all big awards? Or would the next red carpet be full of big, bold and bright colour to make up for it?

The first red carpet event after the Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, has given us the answer.

Above all, it’s confirmed that the Hollywood red carpets of 2018 will look different to anything we’ve seen.

While black was no longer the choice of the majority (although plenty still wore it including Reese Witherspoon) the red carpet was largely devoid of colour.

Of course, there were a few block coloured gowns – host Oliva Munn in scarlett red while Jessica Chastain wore a fantastic emerald green draped dress – but the overwhelming look was that of neutrals, pastels, monochrome and muted tones. (Post continues after gallery…)

23rd Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Alexis Bledel Image: Getty