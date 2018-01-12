fashion

The sign that the Hollywood red carpets of 2018 will look different to anything we've seen.

After the powerful statement made by attendees wearing all black at the Golden Globes, it was always going to be interesting to see what happened on the red carpets that followed.

Would the ‘wear black’ pledge apply to all big awards? Or would the next red carpet be full of big, bold and bright colour to make up for it?

The first red carpet event after the Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, has given us the answer.

Above all, it’s confirmed that the Hollywood red carpets of 2018 will look different to anything we’ve seen.

While black was no longer the choice of the majority (although plenty still wore it including Reese Witherspoon) the red carpet was largely devoid of colour.

Of course, there were a few block coloured gowns – host Oliva Munn in scarlett red while Jessica Chastain wore a fantastic emerald green draped dress – but the overwhelming look was that of neutrals, pastels, monochrome and muted tones. (Post continues after gallery…)

23rd Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Alexis BledelImage: Getty
Sarah HylandImage: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Alison WilliamsImage: Getty
The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - ArrivalsSANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor-director Angelina Jolie attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Kate Bosworth(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chrissy Metz (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Heidi KlumImage: Getty
Kiernan Shipka(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessica BielImage: Getty
Olivia MunnImage: Getty
Diane KrugerImage: Getty
Madeline BrewerImage: Getty
Emma RobertsImage: Getty
Elisabeth MossImage: Getty
Kaley CuocoImage: Getty
Octavia SpencerImage: Getty
Emilia ClarkeImage: Getty
Greta Gerwig(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Reese Witherspoon(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Laura DernImage: Getty
Gal Gadot(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Margot Robbie(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Leslie Mann(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Mary J BligeImage: Getty
Alison Brie(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Allison Janney(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Saoirse Ronan(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

It felt like a purposeful and defiant message that a shift has occurred in the nature of red carpets. The pledge to wear black was not a token gesture. Its power was in its striking rarity, so there had to be something different at the next one. The neutrals and pastels felt like a respectful and natural progression. The statement looks will no doubt return in full force – for there is nothing wrong in enjoying and celebrating the fashion that red carpets bring – but only in time.

For now all eyes will be on the biggest event, the Oscars, when it rounds up award season in March.

Of course the most telling long-term sign of change will not be what’s worn on the red carpet, but what’s said. The black dresses were – as planned – upstaged by the powerful conversations and speeches made at the Golden Globes, a groundbreaking pattern that we hope continues during the 2018 awards season and beyond.

Listen: Tracey Spicer joins Holly Wainwright and Rachel Corbett on Mamamia Out Loud to discuss the year that was #MeToo on Mamamia Out Loud…

