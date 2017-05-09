Australia's only newspaper for kids is in danger of folding. You can help save it.

Crinkling News, Australia’s only newspaper for school kids, is in danger of folding and not because it isn’t wildly popular.

After just one year the tiny masthead, which covers the grown-up news in a kid-friendly way, is already sold into 800 schools but needs a funding kick to keep it alive.

More than 50 journalists, photographers and cartoonists, here and overseas, have contributed to the weekly newspaper that’s already published 50 colorful print editions, all backed up by its fantastic online presence.

Aimed at seven to 14-year-olds, the paper offers everything from politics to puzzles in a way that’s fun, easy to digest and, most importantly, informative.

It's teaching a generation of kids good news values — and exactly why they should value the news.

I asked a primary school teacher friend of mine why her Grade 4 students love it and this is what they said:

"Kids could actually read it! It was awesome and interesting and appropriate."

"Awesome and interesting and we could read it."

"I like it because it had stuff I like, like video games."

"Interesting topics!"

Crinkling News has spawned newspaper clubs, school-based spin-offs and inspired countless budding writers by publishing their words.