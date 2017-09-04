"Cream soda hair" is the latest hair trend you're about to see on everyone.

There’s a new shade of blonde taking over the heads in Hollywood.

It’s called “cream soda” blonde and Gigi Hadid is already a convert.

It’s been brought to our attention by L.A based hairstylist Sunnie Brook whose celebrity clients include Jessica Gomes, Elisabeth Moss and Elsa Pataky.

Brook describes the emerging warm blonde shade as a “golden cream soda colour”, a nod to the colours sported by supermodels of the ’70s such as America’s first supermodel Cheryl Tiegs.

On the scale of blonde, it sits bang in the middle of the platinum and more buttery tones we’ve been seeing of late.

Even better, it can be doable for both blondes and brunettes. In fact, it’s the perfect middle ground option for those with darker hair looking to go a little lighter and vice versa.

“This has beige brown and warm gold tones in it [and] the lighter accents give it a creamy good tone but the lowlights of a translucent (versus pigmented brown) ground the color,” Brooks told Refinery 29.

According to Cloud Nine ambassador and hair salon owner Renya Xydis, the process to achieve cream soda blonde would depend on what you were beginning with.