Crazy but true babysitter stories

As loving parents, we do everything we can to ensure that we leave our kids with the best caregivers.

But even the most cautious mums have survived babysitting nightmares. You come home to a sitter who’s trying to get to second base with her boyfriend or reeks of alcohol. But that kind of teenage misbehavior looks tame compared to the terrible tales we’ve rounded up. From broken laws and stolen clothes to scary conspiracy theories, here are 18 completely crazy babysitter stories…

1. Don’t pass out…

“We had a sitter tell us after we returned home from dinner one evening that everything went well, and thankfully she hadn’t had any fainting spells while we were gone. Say what?! Evidently she had been passing out lately — and her doctor wasn’t sure why. Um- maybe she could have told us this little tidbit before we had left the kids in her care?” –Jamie

2. Faux shopping spree

"We once had a sitter that would bring toy catalogues to our house and ask the kids to look through them and pick out toys. She thought this would be a fun activity for them to do. The problem was… my kids actually thought that she was going to buy them all of the items they had circled! It took me awhile to piece together why they couldn't wait for this sitter to come back!" - Megan

3. The young and the… horny

"Our 13-year-old sitter and neighbour bought porn on our Pay Per View. I found out after the fact, when the cable bill came." - Stephanie

4. The check-out

"While I was out, the sitter checked into the gym. I saw it on Facebook - twice! I called the second time and she was unapologetic about leaving our four-month-old with another sitter!" – Jacoba

5. Double trouble

"I put my identical twin boys in a daycare when they were 9 months old and the childcare workers couldn't tell them apart. The first day they wrote on their forehead with a ball point pen. The second day they wrote on their hands. The third day they wrote on their shirts with permanent marker. I switched daycares ASAP!" –Meisha

6. Public display of objection

"I had a babysitter show up for an interview and her jeans were cut so low that when she stretched to redo her hair (and how often do long-haired teenage girls redo their hair? Every ten minutes), her pubic hair showed over the top of her jeans! That was the end of her. Who's she trying to impress, my 6-year-old son?"— Jennifer

7. Nannies gone wild

“When my son was 1 to 3, I went through four au pairs. They were all good in different ways, but a bit crazy, too. With one, we found a vibrator in her room while it was being cleaned. With another, she asked me what local men's dating preferences were, i.e. was it ‘normal’ for them to ask for ‘the back door action’ on their first romantic encounter.”—Chris