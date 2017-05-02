fashion

In case you missed it, here are the wackiest outfits from the Met Gala 2017.

Another Met Gala, another year of questioning exactly what fashion is.

This year’s event honoured Comme Des Garcon’s Rei Kawakubo, a Japanese designer renowned for her avant-garde style – which meant a whole parade of wonderful and wacky homages wandering down the off-beige carpet.

In case you missed it – or if you’re like us and just can’t get enough – here are some of most interesting.

1.Rihanna.

The undisputed queen retains her crown, wearing Comme Des Garcons straight off the runway.

rihanna met gala
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Source: Getty.

2. Solange Knowles.

The singer's Thom Browne creation is strangely practical should it snow.

katy Perry Met Gala
(Source: Getty Images.)
3. Claire Danes.

Last year, Cinderella. This year? A rugged, rough-ed up Prince Charming (in killer heels).

Claire-Danes-Met-Gala-2017
(Source: Getty Images.)

4. Katy Perry.

So much tulle, so little time for the co-chair.

katy Perry Met Gala
Image: Getty
Don't worry, there's plenty more in the gallery below.

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Priyanka Chopra(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Aymeline Valade(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Frances Bean Cobain(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
Gigi Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Halle Berry(Source: Getty Images.)
Sarah Paulson(Source: Getty Images.)
Bella Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen(Source: Getty Images.)
Zendaya(Source: Zendaya.)
Julianne Moore(Source: Getty Images.)
Janelle Monae(Source: Getty Images.)
Cara Delevingne(Source: Getty Images.)
Lena Dunham(Source: Getty Images.)
Nicki Minaj(Source: Getty Images.)
