Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Craig McDermott jailed for 25-years for killing partner outside solicitor’s office.

Craig McDermott has been jailed for 25 years for the frenzied stabbing murder of the mother of his four children outside a Melbourne shopping centre.

The 40-year-old was found guilty in May of killing Fiona Warzywoda outside her solicitor’s office at a Sunshine shopping centre in 2014.

Ms Warzywoda had just finalised an intervention order against McDermott when she was stabbed six times by her former partner.

In jailing McDermott Victorian Supreme Court Justice Jane Dixon said McDermott committed a “brazen and deadly attack” on an unarmed woman.

“You were driven by extreme anger and held Fiona responsible for the court outcomes,”

On the day before she was murdered, a court security guard overheard McDermott say “I’m going to slice her” as he left court.

Justice Dixon said McDermott blamed his former partner for court orders preventing him access to their four children.

“If you had obeyed those orders your children would still have a mother. You have irreversibly damaged the lives of your children” she said.

2. Mother admits killing daughter while high on methamphetamine.

A woman has admitted to being high when she crashed her car and killed her four-year-old daughter while driving home from a funeral.

Kylie Anne Hie, 34, pleaded guilty to the aggravated death by dangerous driving of her four-year-old daughter Charlotte May-Grace in November 2013.

She had methamphetamine in her system when she tried to overtake a 40 tonne timber carrying B-double semi-trailer on the left hand side, but she smashed into the truck’s trailer as it travelled 30km/h, inflicting fatal injuries on her daughter, Charlotte who was improperly strapped into the front passenger seat.

A second car, a blue RAV4 Toyota then smashed into the van.

Hie, who has convictions for traffic offences including drink-driving, speeding and driving while disqualified, had claimed she suffered a seizure, but pleaded guilty after prosecutors opened their case on Wednesday.

3. Uncle used 5-year-old boy as drug mule.

A man who used his five-year-old nephew as a drug mule has pleaded guilty to one charge of drug supply in a Sydney court.

The court heard that the boy did not suffer any “emotional or moral harm” as a result of his role in the drug deals. Undercover police observed the boy handling the cash in three of five drug deals, the boy’s role was to take $100 and $200 cash payments in return for balloons of heroin which the uncle later supplied.