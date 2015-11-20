“Here’s why technology is limited in my house.”

Here’s a typical scenario in my house; it’s the end of a busy day, we’re all around the table for dinner. I want to check in and see how everyone’s day has been, enjoy a meal and do that old thing called conversation but…it would appear that there’s an intruder at the table that seems to stop this conversation from even starting.

The intruder’s name is TECHNOLOGY.

I can hear the collective sigh of parents, grandparents, partners and other family members who are probably nodding along madly in agreement. Technology – it’s the ultimate conversation killer.

Now let’s be honest; technology is a fact of life and it makes our lives a bit smoother in a lot of ways. However, when do you limit it and how do you sell this to kids (young and old) who, in my experience, interact with their devices more than their families?

It’s hard one, isn’t’ it? On the one hand, many of us might secretly enjoy the peace and quiet that a device can bring to a noisy home but at the same time, I’m probably not alone in worrying that technology is reducing my loved ones interactions with the real world but is also reducing their other skills.

So, I decided to look for some non-technology activities I could introduce to my home. I have to say, I was thinking this would be a hard sell to my hand-held generation. I was struggling to find things that I could bring home to replace the use of devices and introduce some tech-free-time in the house.