Pfizer vaccine approved for kids: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

This weekend has been abundant with COVID-19 news and updates.

And sometimes, it can be challenging to keep engaged with the 24/7 news cycle, often resulting in burnout.

So, here's a rundown of everything we know about Omicron, the COVID-19 vaccine for children approved on Sunday, and the latest on travel restrictions across Australia.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids in Australia.

On Sunday, the Therapeutic Goods Administration provisionally approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids in the 5 to 11 age group.

The approval comes after days of final considerations and recommendations from vaccination experts on the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

So far, more than 76.6 per cent of Australians aged 12 to 15 have had at least one dose of vaccine, with 67.5 per cent having completed their two-dose course of vaccination.

The numbers are even more promising for Aussies over the age of 16, with 87.9 per cent being fully vaccinated, and more than 92.8 per cent having had at least one dose.

Vaccinating this younger age group is a significant step in the right direction, says the Outgoing Minister for Health, Greg Hunt.

Image: Getty.