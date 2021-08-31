The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 1.

Vic roadmap out of lockdown to be unveiled as outbreak claims two lives.

Changes to Victoria's latest coronavirus lockdown are set to be announced after the state reported its latest outbreak has claimed the lives of two women.

Late on Tuesday the health department revealed the women, aged in their 40s and 60s, died at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

They are the first COVID-related deaths recorded in Victoria since November 30 last year, and will take the state's overall toll to 822 when officially tallied on Wednesday.

#BREAKING: Two new COVID deaths have just been reported in Victoria.



A woman in her 40s from Darebin has passed away, as well as a woman in her 60s from Hume.



Both women passed away at home.



Victoria recorded 76 new local coronavirus cases today. pic.twitter.com/KC79PER6F5 — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) August 31, 2021

As the state struggles to drive down the now-deadly Delta variant outbreak, Premier Daniel Andrews will on Wednesday unveil a roadmap out of the state's sixth lockdown.

The government is expected to detail "modest" changes and the number of COVID-19 cases the state can "live with" until 80 per cent of eligible Victorian adults are double vaccinated.

"If we can't achieve zero, despite our best efforts, how many cases can we tolerate? It will need to be a low number," Mr Andrews said on Tuesday, as the state reported 76 new coronavirus cases.

The changes could include ending a ban on the use of playgrounds, lifting the COVID-19 curfew in Melbourne and increasing the 5km current on travel from homes.

"Use September to get ready," says Berejiklian.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging businesses and families to use this month to get ready as the state creeps closer to the 70 per cent vaccination rate needed to begin reopening.

"My message strongly during September will be to get ready," she told reporters on Monday.

"If you're a business, make sure your employees are vaccinated.

"If you're a citizen make sure yourself, your families, loved ones and friends are vaccinated.