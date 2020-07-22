The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 23.

Victorians are not isolating when they should be.

Australia has had its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases with 502 people diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday, as Victoria's count continues to rise dramatically.

Victoria accounted for 484 of the new cases reported on Wednesday, as authorities plead with people to heed warnings to stay at home if they have any flu-like symptoms and while waiting for test results.

The previous highest number of new infections in a day was 469, reported on March 28.

Unlike then, nearly all of Wednesday's new infections were contracted locally.

"We reported only two cases on June 9, less than six weeks ago, and this shows how quickly outbreaks can occur and spread," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters in Canberra.

"If you have symptoms, you must stay at home. You must not go to work. You must not go to school, you must not go shopping.

"Clearly the figures released today are very significant and they provide a stark reminder that we must all be playing our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19."

After a month with no coronavirus deaths to mid-June, Australia has suffered 25 fatalities in the past four weeks as the toll rose to 128 on Wednesday.

And the country is quickly heading back toward the peak of 4935 active cases reached on April 4, after dropping below 400 last month.

Almost 90 per cent of the 3810 people to contract the disease in Victoria in the past two weeks did not self-isolate in the period between feeling sick and getting tested, Premier Daniel Andrews said at Wednesday's press conference.