What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Thursday January 7.









NSW records one new locally acquired coronavirus case, VIC records 'donut day'.

New South Wales and Victoria have both recorded no new locally-acquired coronavirus cases on Thursday, however one person in NSW has been diagnosed in the hours since the state's 8pm cutoff.

Acting Premier John Barilaro said the new local case, which will be included in Friday's numbers, is connected to the Avalon cluster.

This case is a man who resides in the northern zone of the Northern Beaches.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said investigations into the infection are underway.

NSW recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Six cases were recorded in returned travellers, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,795. pic.twitter.com/jfgLIgnQ6P — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 7, 2021

More than 27,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday, and six new cases have been detected in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded a 'donut day' on Thursday with no new locally acquired coronavirus cases, as well as none in hotel quarantine, from a total of 32,767 tests.

However, tens of thousands of cricket fans and Boxing Day shoppers are being asked to get tested and self-isolate, following the state's first mystery case in more than two months.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday genomic testing has linked this mystery case to the outbreak on Sydney's Northern Beaches, but it is still unclear how the man in his 30s acquired coronavirus.